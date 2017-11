Nov 2 (Reuters) - BASIC FIT NV:

* 9M GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 26% YEAR ON YEAR TO €238 MILLION‍​

* 9M NUMBER OF MEMBERSHIPS INCREASED BY 25% YEAR ON YEAR TO 1.47 MILLION

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER 100 NET CLUB OPENINGS IN 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1TdyFIV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)