Feb 27 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* FY ‍54% INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUE, AMOUNTING TO CHF 101.5 MILLION​

* FY OPERATING LOSS REDUCED BY 68% TO CHF 14.1 MILLION

* ‍CASH POSITION AS OF YEAR-END 2017 INCREASED TO CHF 310.7 MILLION​

* ‍NET LOSS IN 2017 WAS REDUCED TO CHF 19.4 MILLION (2016: CHF 51.3 MILLION)​

* OUTLOOK 2018: ANTICIPATES TOTAL REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 105-115 MILLION

* OPERATING LOSS IN 2018 IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY CHF 10-20 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)