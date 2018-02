Feb 22 (Reuters) - BASLER AG:

* FY SALES EURO 150.2 MILLION (2016: EURO 97.5 MILLION, +54 %)

* FY ‍EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES EURO 29.8 MILLION (2016: EURO 11.4 MILLION, +161 %)​

* FY INCOMING ORDERS EURO 153.6 MILLION (2016: EURO 105.4 MILLION, +46 %)

* FY ‍EBITDA EURO 40.0 MILLION (2016: EURO 18.8 MILLION, +113 %)​

* ‍HAS STARTED NEW YEAR WITH FAVORABLE TAILWIND​

* FOR 2018, MANAGEMENT CURRENTLY ASSUMES SALES OF EURO 145 - 160 MILLION AND AN EBT MARGIN BETWEEN 13 - 15 %