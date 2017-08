BRIEF-Basler H1 group sales of EUR 78.5 million ​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BASLER AG:

* ‍IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2017, GROUP'S INCOMING ORDERS AMOUNTED TO EURO 100.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 50.2 MILLION, +100 %)​

* ‍H1 GROUP'S SALES OF EURO 78.5 MILLION WERE 62 % ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL (EURO 48.5 MILLION)​

* ‍RECENTLY, COMPANY RAISED ITS 2017 FORECAST AND NOW PLANS WITHIN A GROUP'S SALES CORRIDOR OF EURO 140-150 MILLION AT A PRE-TAX MARGIN OF 15-18 %​

* H1 EBT FOR GROUP WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ECONOMIES OF SCALE AND AMOUNTED TO EURO 18.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 5.3 MILLION)​