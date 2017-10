Oct 24 (Reuters) - BASLER AG

* ‍CONFIRMED FY SALES-FORECAST: EURO 145 - 150 MILLION​

* ‍NEW PROFIT-FORECAST FOR FY: EBT-MARGIN 19 - 20 %​

* ‍SALES-FORECAST FOR FY OF EUR 145 -150 MILLION HAS BEEN CONFIRMED AND CORRIDOR TIGHTENED TOWARDS HIGHER END​

* ‍INCOMING ORDERS IN Q3 OF 2017 HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY WEAKER COMPARED TO FIRST 2 QUARTERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)