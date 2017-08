July 27 (Reuters) - BASLER KANTONALBANK

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT IN THE BKB GROUP IMPROVED BY +4.5 PERCENT TO CHF 106.2 MILLION

* H1 GROUP'S PROFIT INCREASED BY +70.0 PERCENT TO CHF 97.9 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET OR EXCEED TARGETS SET IN THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)