Sept 19 (Reuters) - BASLER KANTONALBANK:

* TARGET TO 2021 FOR THE TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO IS AT LEAST 17.3 PERCENT.‍​

* PRESENTS STRATEGY 2018 TO 2021 WITH A STRENGTHENED CUSTOMER FOCUS

* TO IMPLEMENT STRATEGY 2018 TO 2021, BKB GROUP WILL INVEST AVERAGE DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION FIGURE ANNUALLY IN COMING YEARS