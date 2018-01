Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bassett Furniture Industries Inc :

* BASSETT ANNOUNCES FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 SALES ROSE 3.9 PERCENT TO $118.2 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE WRITTEN SALES ROSE 2.7 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: