BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe 9-Mth EBITDA Down At EUR 5.1 Mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - BASTEI LUEBBE AG:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE OF AROUND EUR 112.7 MILLION AFTER EUR 115.7 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* 9-MONTH GROUP EBITDA DECLINED TO EUR 5.1 MILLION IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW AFTER EUR 9.3 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED EBIT DECLINED TO AROUND EUR -8.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* MANAGEMENT BOARD IS CONFIRMING REVISED FORECAST IT ANNOUNCED ON 1 FEBRUARY 2018