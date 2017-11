BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe H1 net result swings to loss of 2.0 million euros

Nov 21 (Reuters) - BASTEI LUEBBE AG:

* PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR REPORT 2017/2018: REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH DESPITE INCREASED CHALLENGES

* ‍H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE CLIMBS TO EUR 69.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 66.2 MILLION)​

* ‍H1 GROUP EBITDA IMPROVES TO EUR 5.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.1 MILLION)​

* ‍H1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR -0.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.9 MILLION)​

* ‍H1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR -2.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.7 MILLION)​

* ‍STILL ANTICIPATES REVENUE OF AROUND EUR 160 MILLION IN 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍BASTEI LUEBBE - STILL EXPECTS TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED 16/17 FIGURE OF EUR 5.4 MILLION AND GENERATE EBITDA OF AT LEAST EUR 14 MILLION​