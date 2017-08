June 23 (Reuters) - BASTEI LUEBBE AG:

* FY EBITDA WILL BE AT APPROX. EUR 5 MILLION ACCORDING TO PROVISIONAL CALCULATIONS, SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW EXPECTED AMOUNT OF EUR 13 MILLION TO EUR 15 MILLION IN GROUP

* ‍BOARD STILL CONSIDERS PROSPECTS FOR CURRENT 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO BE POSITIVE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)