BRIEF-BAT CEO says to focus on Reynolds integration, not consolidation

* Interview-British american tobacco ceo says glo tobacco heating device has 3 percent market share in tokyo after 3 wks
* Interview-British american tobacco ceo says reynolds acquisition has made it biggest vaping company in world
* Interview-British american tobacco ceo says still has room on balance sheet for bolt-on acquisitions
* Interview-Bat ceo says "zero plans nowadays" to internally discuss a breakup of imperial brands
* Interview-Bat ceo says bat has a lot of things to focus on now, including reynolds integration