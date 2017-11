Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bata India Ltd

* Sept quarter profit 428.9 million rupees versus 345.9 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 384.8 million rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 5.87 billion rupees versus 5.84 billion rupees last year

* Says Sandeep Kataria was appointed CEO