March 6 (Reuters) - BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL POSITIVE DATA FROM A PHASE 2 STUDY OF ITS UNIVERSAL RSV VACCINE

* SAYS TODAY ANNOUNCED ADDITIONAL POSITIVE DATA FROM ITS 421 PATIENT

* ‍PRESENCE OF ANTIBODIES IN NASAL MUCOSA SUGGEST VACCINE-INDUCED IMMUNE PROTECTION AT SOURCE OF INFECTION​

* ‍IGA ANTIBODIES AGAINST RSV OBSERVED IN BOTH SERUM AND MUCOSA OF VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)