Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS OF PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY OF IMVAMUNE® SMALLPOX VACCINE

* BLA FILING EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 WITH FAST TRACK DESIGNATION

* SAYS ‍STUDY ACHIEVED BOTH OF ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS​

* SECOND POSITIVE PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATING THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF IMVAMUNE AND FINAL STUDY REQUIRED FOR LICENSURE, AS AGREED WITH FDA