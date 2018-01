Jan 19 (Reuters) - BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF CLINICAL TRIAL WITH NOVEL CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY TARGETING BRACHYURY IN CANCER METASTASIS

* OPEN-LABEL PHASE 1 TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF MVA-BN(®) BRACHYURY VACCINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)