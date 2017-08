June 27 (Reuters) - BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2 STUDY INVESTIGATING A UNIVERSAL RSV VACCINE

* SAYS ‍RESULTS CONFIRM INDUCTION OF ANTIBODIES (IGA) ASSOCIATED WITH MUCOSAL RESPONSES​

* ‍SAYS VACCINE WAS SHOWN TO BE BOTH WELL TOLERATED AND IMMUNOGENIC AT BOTH DOSE LEVELS INVESTIGATED.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)