BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic provides update on its RSV vaccine

Sept 21 (Reuters) - BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS UNIVERSAL RSV VACCINE

* SAYS ‍RANDOMIZED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL, EVALUATED SAFETY, TOLERABILITY AND IMMUNOGENICITY OF RECOMBINANT VACCINE IN 421 HEALTHY ADULTS AGED 55 AND OLDER​

* ‍WILL PARTNER WITH A GLOBAL CRO TO DEVELOP A NOVEL AND DIFFERENTIATED APPROACH TO RSV CHALLENGE MODEL​

‍AT 6 MONTH FOLLOW UP, A PERSISTENT ANTIBODY RESPONSE AGAINST MULTIPLE RSV TARGETS CAN STILL BE OBSERVED​