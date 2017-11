BRIEF-‍Bavarian Nordic says BARDA exercised option under the contract for freeze-dried Imvamune

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* ‍BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF CLINICAL OPTION BY US GOVERNMENT UNDER CONTRACT FOR FREEZE-DRIED IMVAMUNE SMALLPOX VACCINE​

* BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S SAYS ‍CONTRACT OPTION IS EXPECTED TO BE REVENUE RECOGNIZED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022​

* BAVARIAN NORDIC- OPTION, WHICH REPRESENTS ABOUT $37 MILLION OF TOTAL CONTRACT OF UP TO $539 MILLION, WILL COVER DEVELOPMENT COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH PHASE 3 STUDY​

* ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT AFFECT COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017​