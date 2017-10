Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S -

* Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommends discontinuation of Bavarian Nordic’s Phase 3 study of Prostvac in metastatic prostate cancer

* An independent Data Monitoring Committee determined continuation of Phase 3 prospect study of Prostvac is futile

Contents of this announcement do not affect the company's expectations for the financial results for 2017