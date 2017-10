BRIEF-BAWAG Group plans IPO in 2017

Sept 27 (Reuters) - BAWAG Group AG:

* IPO IN 2017 PLANNED​

* ‍MANAGEMENT IS COMMITTED TO AN ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF 50% OF NET PROFIT AND DEPLOYING EXCESS CAPITAL GENERATED OF OVER EUR 1 BILLION​

* BAWAG GROUP AG, HOLDING COMPANY OF BAWAG P.S.K., PLANS AN IPO AND LISTING OF ITS SHARES ON VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE (IPO)​

* ‍ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF 50% OF NET PROFIT AND DEPLOYING EXCESS CAPITAL GENERATED OF OVER EUR 1 BILLION PLANNED THROUGH 2020​

* OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES​

* MARKET CONDITIONS PERMITTING, LISTING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN Q4 2017​