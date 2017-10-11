FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BAWAG plans to end lease deal with Austrian Post by year-end
Sections
Featured
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 8 days

BRIEF-BAWAG plans to end lease deal with Austrian Post by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - BAWAG Psk Bank Fuer Arbeit Und Wirtschaft Und Oesterreichische Postsparkasse Ag

* BAWAG IPO prospectus says BAWAG intends to give notice to Austrian Post prior to December 31, 2017 to terminate their cooperation agreement

* BAWAG IPO prospectus says pursuant to the cooperation agreement, the termination will become effective on January 1, 2021 (unless the parties agree on an earlier termination)

* BAWAG IPO prospectus says until then, both parties continue to be bound by the cooperation agreement and BAWAG p.s.k. Will have unrestricted access to the branches owned or leased by Austrian Post Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.