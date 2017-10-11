BRIEF-BAWAG plans to end lease deal with Austrian Post by year-end

Oct 11 (Reuters) - BAWAG Psk Bank Fuer Arbeit Und Wirtschaft Und Oesterreichische Postsparkasse Ag

* BAWAG IPO prospectus says BAWAG intends to give notice to Austrian Post prior to December 31, 2017 to terminate their cooperation agreement

* BAWAG IPO prospectus says pursuant to the cooperation agreement, the termination will become effective on January 1, 2021 (unless the parties agree on an earlier termination)

* BAWAG IPO prospectus says until then, both parties continue to be bound by the cooperation agreement and BAWAG p.s.k. Will have unrestricted access to the branches owned or leased by Austrian Post