Dec 27 (Reuters) - Bawang International Group Holding Ltd :

* NOTES ‍RECENT MEDIA REPORTS ON INTERNET CONCERNING CERTAIN ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WAN YUHUA,FORMER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* AS CONFIRMED BY CHEN QIYUAN & HEROIC HOUR,SHAREHOLDERS OF FORTUNE STATION,FORTUNE STATION,ALL ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WAN ARE DENIED​

‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 28 DEC​