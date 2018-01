BRIEF-Baxter International-‍​On Jan 1,Administrative Committee Of Compensation Committee Of Board Approved Amendment To Reorganize Co's, Units Pension Plan

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL-‍​ON JAN 1,ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO REORGANIZE CO‘S,UNITS PENSION PLAN

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - EFFECTIVE JAN 1, AMENDMENT SPUN OFF ASSETS,LIABILITIES OF U.S. PENSION PLAN ATTRIBUTABLE TO CURRENT CO EMPLOYEES TO NEW CO PLAN

* BAXTER- AFTER CONTRIBUTIONS OF $115 MILLION TO U.S. PENSION PLAN IN Q4 2017 & FREEZE, EXPECTS U.S. PENSION PLAN NEARLY FULLY FUNDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017