FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bayer, Loxo Oncology form partnership to develop, commercialise cancer drugs​
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 14, 2017 / 12:59 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Bayer, Loxo Oncology form partnership to develop, commercialise cancer drugs​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag

* Says it and loxo oncology to develop and commercialize two novel oncology therapies selectively targeting genetic drivers of cancer​

* Says alliance to ‍target genetic drivers of cancer larotrectinib (loxo-101) and loxo-195 target tropomyosin receptor kinase (trk) fusion proteins​

* Says ‍first filing for larotrectinib is planned in u.s. In late 2017 or early 2018, with eu filing expected in 2018.​

* Says ‍loxo oncology will receive an upfront payment of usd 400 million and is eligible for usd 450 million in milestone payments​

* Says ‍additional usd 200 million in milestone payments upon loxo-195 regulatory approvals and first commercial sale events in certain major markets.​

* Says ‍will share development costs on a 50/50 basis.​

* Says ‍bayer will lead ex-u.s. Regulatory activities, and worldwide commercial activities.​

* Says ‍in u.s., where bayer and loxo oncology will co-promote products, parties will share commercial costs and profits on a 50/50 basis.​

* Says ‍bayer will pay loxo oncology tiered double-digit percentage royalties on future net sales outside of u.s. And u.s. And ex-u.s. Sales milestones totaling usd 500 million.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.