BRIEF-Bayer to use proceeds of BASF seeds deal to refinance Monsanto deal
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 13, 2017 / 5:43 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Bayer to use proceeds of BASF seeds deal to refinance Monsanto deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bayer AG

* ‍Says will use net proceeds from announced divestiture to partially refinance planned acquisition of Monsanto​

* Says continues to work diligently with relevant authorities with aim of closing planned acquisition of Monsanto by early 2018​

* Says ‍sale to BASF is subject to successful closing of Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto​

* ‍Says will provide an update on total expected synergies from Monsanto acquisition latest upon closing of transaction​ Source text: here? Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
