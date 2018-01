Jan 15 (Reuters) - BAYN EUROPE AB:

* BAYN EUROPE IS SETTING UP A SUBSIDIARY IN CHINA FOR SUGAR REDUCTION

* ‍SIGNED A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY HUAHE INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD​

* ‍BAYN WILL HOLD 65% OF EQUITY AND HUAHE WILL HOLD 35% IN JOINT VENTURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)