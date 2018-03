BRIEF-Baytex Reports 26 Pct Increase In Adjusted Funds Flow

March 6 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp:

* BAYTEX REPORTS 2017 RESULTS WITH 26% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW, 6% INCREASE IN RESERVES AND STRONG EAGLE FORD PERFORMANCE

* BAYTEX ENERGY CORP - GENERATED PRODUCTION OF 69,556 BOE/D DURING Q4/2017, AN INCREASE OF 7% OVER Q4/2016

* BAYTEX ENERGY CORP - QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE‍​

* BAYTEX ENERGY CORP SEES 2018 PRODUCTION AT 68,000 TO 72,000 BOE/D

* BAYTEX ENERGY CORP - SEES 2018 ‍EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MILLION TO $375 MILLION​

* BAYTEX ENERGY CORP - QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44‍​