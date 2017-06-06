FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bazaarvoice Q4 adj loss per share $0.02
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 6, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bazaarvoice Q4 adj loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Bazaarvoice Inc:

* Bazaarvoice, Inc. announces its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2017

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $50.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $50 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bazaarvoice Inc - ‍as we look to fiscal 2018, expect saas growth rates to increase while continuing to increase profitability and cash flow​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.