BRIEF-BB Biotech to propose 3.30 Sfr dividend for 2017

Jan 19 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG:

* SHOWS A DOUBLE-DIGIT TOTAL RETURN FOR 2017 - MID CAPS OVERDELIVER ON INNOVATION AND ARE BECOMING A KEY UPSIDE TRIGGER

* ‍UNDERLYING PORTFOLIO PERFORMED WELL, ENDING YEAR UP 23.4% IN CHF, 12.5% IN EUR AND 29.2% IN USD​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2017 DATA SHOWED A NET GAIN OF CHF 688 MN COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF CHF 802 MN FOR FULL YEAR 2016​

* ‍WILL PROPOSE A RECORD REGULAR DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.30 PER SHARE AT GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 13, 2018​

* ‍BELIEVES THAT 2018 WILL CONTINUE TO BRING IMPORTANT PRODUCT APPROVALS AND MILESTONES FOR SECTOR AND FOR ITS PORTFOLIO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: