BRIEF-bBreak Systems announces IPO on TSE Mothers on June 15

May 23(Reuters) - bBreak Systems Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on June 15, 2017, under the symbol "3986"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 312,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 250,000 shares and privately held 62,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,380 yen per share with total offering amount will be 430.6 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd included six securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

