2 months ago
BRIEF-bBreak Systems confirms to issue 31,200 shares to SBI SECURITIES
June 21, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-bBreak Systems confirms to issue 31,200 shares to SBI SECURITIES

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - bBreak Systems Co Ltd

* Says it receives a notice from SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd. , confirming share subscription

* Says it will issue 31,200 new shares at the price of 1,536.4 yen per share, or for 47.9 million yen in total, through private placement to SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.

* Says subscription date on June 21 and payment date on June 26

* Proceeds will be used for personnel expenses, as well as advertisement and education fund

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/j7tPLx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

