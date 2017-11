BRIEF-BBVA Receives Binding Offer From Scotiabank​ For Acquisition Of Stake In BBVA Chile‍​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA :

* RECEIVES BINDING OFFER FROM SCOTIABANK​ FOR ACQUISITION OF BBVA‘S STAKE IN BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, CHILE FOR ABOUT $2.20 BILLION (1.85 BILLION EUROS)‍​

* SAYS OWNS DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY ABOUT 68.19 PERCENT OF BBVA CHILE SHARE CAPITAL‍​

* OFFER DOES NOT INCLUDE BBVA‘S STAKE IN AUTOMOBILE FINANCING COMPANIES OF FORUM GROUP AND IN OTHER CHILEAN ENTITIES FROM BBVA‘S GROUP WHICH ARE ENGAGED ON CORPORATE ACTIVITIES OF BBVA GROUP

* SAYS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN NET CAPITAL GAIN OF ABOUT 640 MILLION EUROS

* TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED POSITIVE IMPACT ON CET 1 (FULLY LOADED) OF BBVA GROUP OF ABOUT 50 BASIS POINTS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)