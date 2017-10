Sept 28 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA :

* SAYS IS IN TALKS WITH CERBERUS CAPITAL, WHICH HAS EXPRESSED INTEREST IN ACQUIRING REAL ESTATE BUSINESS OF THE BANK IN SPAIN‍​

* SAYS IT CANNOT BE CONCLUDED IF THE NEGOTIATIONS WILL LEAD TO AN AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon:

