July 31 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA :

* SELLS LOAN PORTFOLIO WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 600 MILLION EUROS TO COMPANY AFFILIATED WITH CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ‍​

* THE PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF LOANS FROM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENTS DISTRIBUTED THROUGHOUT SPAIN, WITH THE LARGEST NUMBER IN ANDALUSIA, MADRID AND CATALONIA‍​ Source text: bbva.info/2ucU9dL

