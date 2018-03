March 7 (Reuters) - BBX Capital Corp:

* BBX CAPITAL CORPORATION DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* SAYS SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01PER SHARE

* BBX CAPITAL - DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01/SHARE, UP FROM $0.0075/SHARE, ON ITS CLASS A,CLASS B COMMON STOCK, WITH A PAYMENT DATE OF APRIL 20, 2018