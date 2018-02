BRIEF-BCE Inc Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$0.76

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bce Inc:

* BCE REPORTS 2017 Q4 AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS, ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS - 5.2% DIVIDEND INCREASE TO $3.02 PER YEAR

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.76

* SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% - 4%

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.42 - $3.52

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH 3% - 7%

* SEES 2018 DIVIDEND PAYOUT POLICY 65% - 75% OF FREE CASH FLOW

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL INTENSITY ABOUT 17%

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $5,958 MILLION VERSUS $5,702 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.75 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW C$23.29 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANNOUNCED A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID PROGRAM TOTALING $175 MILLION TO BE EXECUTED IN 2018

* REPURCHASE OF COMMON SHARES WILL OFFSET SHARE DILUTION FROM EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS AND BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND

* IN Q4 2017, BCE GAINED 175,204 NET WIRELESS POSTPAID CUSTOMERS, LOST 16,690 NET WIRELESS PREPAID SUBSCRIBERS

* BCE - IN Q4 , CO GAINED 27,040 NET HIGH-SPEED INTERNET CUSTOMERS; GAINED 32,484 NET IPTV CUSTOMERS, AND LOST 25,938 NET SATELLITE TV CUSTOMERS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$3.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S