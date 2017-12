Dec 28 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co:

* BD ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFERS AND CONSENT SOLICITATIONS FOR C. R. BARD, INC. NOTES

* BECTON DICKINSON - EXTENDING EXPIRATION DATE OF EXCHANGE OFFERS AND CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, DEC 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: