BRIEF-BE Semiconductor Industries Q4 EBITDA Up At 55.5 Million Euros

Feb 15 (Reuters) - BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍153.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 93.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET INCOME EUR 43.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA EUR 55.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* Q4 ORDERS EUR ‍149.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 2018 REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN +5% TO -5% VERSUS Q4 2017

* Q1 2018 REVENUE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 32% TO 46% VERSUS Q1 2017

* BOARD HAS PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 4.64 PER SHARE FOR 2017 SUBJECT TO AGM APPROVAL

* DIVIDEND PAYABLE FROM MAY 4, 2018

* IN Q1 2018, GROSS MARGIN WILL RANGE BETWEEN 55-57% VERSUS. THE 56.3% REALIZED IN Q4 2017

* IN Q1 2018, OPERATING EXPENSES TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10-15 PERCENT VERSUS. EUR 34.2 MILLION IN Q4 2017