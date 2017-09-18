BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Supply announces public offering of common stock

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc

* Beacon Roofing Supply Inc announces public offering of common stock

* Beacon Roofing - ‍Offering to sell, subject to market and other conditions, $300.0 million in shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering​

* Beacon Roofing Supply - Subsequent to offering, expects to reduce amount of committed convertible preferred equity financing to a minimum of $400 million

* Beacon Roofing Supply - Expects to use net proceeds from offering to finance previously announced acquisition of Allied Building Products Corp

* Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - Also expects to use net proceeds ‍ to pay fees and expenses related to acquisition of allied building corp​