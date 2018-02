Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bear State Financial Inc:

* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL - ‍ ENTITLED TO ADDITIONAL EARNINGS ON LIFE INSURANCE POLICIES IN AMOUNT OF $909,000

* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC - ‍ ADDITIONAL EARNINGS INCREASES EPS FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 FROM $0.10 TO $0.12 - SEC FILING​ Source text: (bit.ly/2o2uILL) Further company coverage: