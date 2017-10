Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bearing Lithium Corp:

* BEARING LITHIUM REPORTS THAT LI3 ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED THE ACQUISITION

* BEARING LITHIUM CORP - ‍AT SHAREHOLDER VOTE A TOTAL OF 71.9 PERCENT OF SHARES WERE VOTED AT MEETING OF WHICH 99 PERCENT VOTED IN FAVOR OF TRANSACTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: