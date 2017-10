Oct 27 (Reuters) - BEATE UHSE AG:

* PROFIT WARNING; POSSIBLE RESTRUCTURING OF BOND AND EQUITY CAPITAL; DELAY IN ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* OUTLOOK 2017: NOW SEES TOTAL TURNOVER OF EUR 103.0 MILLION‍​

* SEES EBIT LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION EUROS FOR 2017‍​

* 2016 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY 15.12.2017​