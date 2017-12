Dec 11 (Reuters) - Beauty Garage Inc

* Says it will acquire 80.6 percent stake(1.1 million shares) in HARU GLOBAL BEAUTY PTE.LTD. at the price of S$0.5 per share, for S$540,000 (45.2 million yen) in total and payment date on Dec. 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8BXwDW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)