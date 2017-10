Sept 25 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer Homes USA Inc - ‍proposing to issue $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027​

* Beazer Homes - net proceeds to fund repayment of up to $225 million of its 5.75 percent senior notes due 2019 and up to $75 million of its 7.25 percent senior notes due 2023