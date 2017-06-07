FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bebe stores completes reorganization
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 7, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bebe stores completes reorganization

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc

* Bebe stores, inc. Announces completion of reorganization

* Bebe stores inc - ‍reached agreement with substantially all of its retail store landlords to terminate existing leases​

* Bebe stores inc- cost to terminate leases is estimated to be approximately $65 million.

* Bebe stores inc - ‍company has signed an agreement to sell its distribution center in benicia, california for approximately $22 million​

* Bebe stores inc - company has transferred both bebe.com url and international wholesale agreements into its joint venture (jv) with blue star alliance

* Bebe stores inc - ‍company is also actively seeking to sell its design center in los angeles, california​

* Bebe stores inc - going forward, company anticipates having no retail operations, and its sole operations will be collection of royalty income from jv

* Bebe stores -entered into $35 million loan agreement with gacp finance co, llc to make payments to retail store landlords pending closing of building sales​

* Bebe stores inc - ‍jv has executed a royalty agreement with a third party for both url and wholesale licenses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.