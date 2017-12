Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc:

* BEBE STORES SAYS ‍EFFECTIVE DEC 29, WALTER PARKS, PRESIDENT AND CFO, WILL NO LONGER BE EMPLOYED WITH CO​ - SEC FILING

* BEBE STORES - EFFECTIVE DEC 29, JOE SCIROCCO WILL SERVE AS COMPANY‘S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER​

* BEBE STORES INC - ‍EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE MANNY MASHOUF, CEO, WITH HIS BASE SALARY OR HOUSING ALLOWANCE​