Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG:

* ELKE REICHART HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NEW MEMBER OF THE BECHTLE AG SUPERVISORY BOARD, EFFECTIVE ON 4 DECEMBER 2017

* ELKE REICHART TO SUCCEED KARIN SCHICK WHO IS STEPPING DOWN AFTER 14 YEARS IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON HER SOCIAL PROJECTS

* KARIN SCHICK, AS THE MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, WILL CONTINUE TO FOSTER HER CLOSE TIES WITH BECHTLE, KEEP HER SHARES IN THE COMPANY FOR A LONG TIME YET Source text: here Further company coverage: