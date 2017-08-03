FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co reports Q3 loss per share $0.75
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co reports Q3 loss per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co

* BD announces results for 2017 third fiscal quarter

* Q3 loss per share $0.75

* Q3 revenue $3.035 billion versus I/B/E/s view $3.06 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $5.10 to $5.15

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.46

* Sees FY 2017 revenue down 3 to 3.5 percent

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $9.42 to $9.47

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.45, revenue view $12.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Becton Dickinson and Co-sees FY 2017 revenue up 4.5-5.0 percent on comparable,currency-neutral basis that excludes respiratory solutions,other divestitures​

* Becton Dickinson and Co - ‍ Q3 loss per share primarily due to a non-cash charge from modification to dispensing lease contracts with customers

* Becton Dickinson and Co - ‍on currency-neutral basis, co continues to expect full fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to be between $9.70 and $9.80​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.