BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co reports Q3 loss per share $0.75

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co
* BD announces results for 2017 third fiscal quarter
* Q3 loss per share $0.75
* Q3 revenue $3.035 billion versus I/B/E/s view $3.06 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $5.10 to $5.15
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.46
* Sees FY 2017 revenue down 3 to 3.5 percent
* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $9.42 to $9.47
* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.45, revenue view $12.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Becton Dickinson and Co-sees FY 2017 revenue up 4.5-5.0 percent on comparable,currency-neutral basis that excludes respiratory solutions,other divestitures
* Becton Dickinson and Co - Q3 loss per share primarily due to a non-cash charge from modification to dispensing lease contracts with customers
* Becton Dickinson and Co - Q3 loss per share primarily due to a non-cash charge from modification to dispensing lease contracts with customers
* Becton Dickinson and Co - on currency-neutral basis, co continues to expect full fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to be between $9.70 and $9.80